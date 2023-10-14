Ayre United maintained their 100 per cent start to the Canada Life Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Union Mills on Saturday afternoon.

The Tangerines lead northern rivals Ramsey by two points after Charlie Higgins inspired the Ballacloan outfit to an impressive 6-1 win over previously unbeaten St Mary's.

Below St Mary's in fourth are Corinthians who drew 1-1 with Laxey at Glen Road.

Marown slipped to the foot of the standings as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals St John's.

Rushen United occupy the division's other relegation spot after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Douglas Royal.

Braddan grabbed their second win since returning to the top flight with a 6-2 win over near neighbours and former champions St George's.

Colby's 100 per cent start to the DPS Division Two campaign came to an end as they lost 4-1 at Onchan.

Foxdale, however, made it six from six as they edged past Pulrose 4-3 at Springfield Road.

Michael United remain only three points behind the leading duo after they came away from Ballasalla with a 4-1 victory over Malew.

Governor's Athletic picked up their first win of the campaign as they beat Douglas and District 4-2.

DHSOB picked up just a second win following their relegation from the Premier League, beating RYCOB 3-1.

Results

Friday, October 13

Canada Life Combination One

St John's United 2-2 Marown

Saturday, October 2023

Canada Life Premier League

Union Mills 0-3 Ayre United

Ramsey 6-1 St Mary's

Laxey 1-1 Corinthians

Braddan 6-2 St George's

Douglas Royal 2-2 Rushen United

Marown 1-2 St John's United

DPS ltd Division Two

Douglas & District 2-4 Governor's Athletic

Malew 1-4 Michael United

Onchan 4-1 Colby

DHSOB 3-1 RYCOB

Pulrose United 3-4 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United 6-6 Union Mills

St Mary's 1-1 Ramsey

Corinthians 3-5 Laxey

Rushen United 9-0 Douglas Royal

DPS ltd Combination Two

Governor's Athletic 3-1 Douglas & District

Michael United H-W Malew

Colby 5-6 Onchan

Douglas Athletic 2-2 Castletown

RYCOB 1-7 DHSOB