Ayre United maintained their 100 per cent start to the Canada Life Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Union Mills on Saturday afternoon.
The Tangerines lead northern rivals Ramsey by two points after Charlie Higgins inspired the Ballacloan outfit to an impressive 6-1 win over previously unbeaten St Mary's.
Marown slipped to the foot of the standings as they were beaten 2-1 by rivals St John's.
Rushen United occupy the division's other relegation spot after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Douglas Royal.
Braddan grabbed their second win since returning to the top flight with a 6-2 win over near neighbours and former champions St George's.
Colby's 100 per cent start to the DPS Division Two campaign came to an end as they lost 4-1 at Onchan.
Michael United remain only three points behind the leading duo after they came away from Ballasalla with a 4-1 victory over Malew.
Governor's Athletic picked up their first win of the campaign as they beat Douglas and District 4-2.
Results
Friday, October 13
Canada Life Combination One
Saturday, October 2023
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills 0-3 Ayre United
Ramsey 6-1 St Mary's
Laxey 1-1 Corinthians
Braddan 6-2 St George's
Douglas Royal 2-2 Rushen United
Marown 1-2 St John's United
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas & District 2-4 Governor's Athletic
Malew 1-4 Michael United
Onchan 4-1 Colby
DHSOB 3-1 RYCOB
Pulrose United 3-4 Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United 6-6 Union Mills
St Mary's 1-1 Ramsey
Corinthians 3-5 Laxey
Rushen United 9-0 Douglas Royal
DPS ltd Combination Two
Governor's Athletic 3-1 Douglas & District
Michael United H-W Malew
Colby 5-6 Onchan
Douglas Athletic 2-2 Castletown
RYCOB 1-7 DHSOB