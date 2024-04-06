Union Mills took a big step to extending their stay in the Canada Life Premier League with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Marown at Garey Mooar.
Goals from Jack Murray and Luke Booth, plus a penalty save from goalkeeper Mason Prince gave the Millers a two-goal half-time advantage.
Alex McQuarrie pulled one back for the Crosby outfit in the second half but Dave Brew’s men couldn’t find an equaliser.
The result moves Mills four points clear of second bottom Marown. St George’s superior goal difference keeps them out of the relegation spots as they sit on 14 points alongside Marown who have played two games more than the Saints. Braddan remain bottom, a further five points adrift.
It’s as you were at the head of the standings after the top two both won.
Peel have a three-point lead after 3-0 win at Laxey.
Ayre United sit second after a similar 3-0 win at Corinthians, but crucially have two games in hand on the westerners.
In a day hit by postponements because of the weather only three games also went ahead in Division Two.
Onchan moved top of the second-tier standings with a resounding 8-0 win over Gymns, while Douglas and District beat near neighbours Pulrose United 5-0 at Groves Road.
Colby edged past former tenants Governor’s Athletic 1-0 at the Station Fields.
Only one combination match took place, Peel edging past Laxey 3-2.
Results
Saturday, April 6
Corinthians 0-3 Ayre United
Laxey 0-3 Peel
Ramsey p-p Douglas Royal
St John’s United p-p St George’s
Union Mills 2-1 Marown
DPS ltd Division Two
Castletown p-p RYCOB
Colby 1-0 Governor’s Athletic
Douglas & District 5-0 Pulrose
Malew p-p DHSOB
Onchan 8-0 Gymns
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United p-p Corinthians
Douglas Royal p-p Ramsey
Marown p-p Union Mills
Peel 3-2 Laxey
Rushen United p-p Braddan
DPS ltd Combination Two
DHSOB p-p Malew
Foxdale p-p Douglas Athletic
Governor’s Athletic p-p Colby
Gymns p-p Onchan
RYCOB p-p Castletown