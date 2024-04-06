Union Mills took a big step to extending their stay in the Canada Life Premier League with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Marown at Garey Mooar.

Goals from Jack Murray and Luke Booth, plus a penalty save from goalkeeper Mason Prince gave the Millers a two-goal half-time advantage.

Alex McQuarrie pulled one back for the Crosby outfit in the second half but Dave Brew’s men couldn’t find an equaliser.

The result moves Mills four points clear of second bottom Marown. St George’s superior goal difference keeps them out of the relegation spots as they sit on 14 points alongside Marown who have played two games more than the Saints. Braddan remain bottom, a further five points adrift.

It’s as you were at the head of the standings after the top two both won.

Peel have a three-point lead after 3-0 win at Laxey.

Ayre United sit second after a similar 3-0 win at Corinthians, but crucially have two games in hand on the westerners.

In a day hit by postponements because of the weather only three games also went ahead in Division Two.

Onchan moved top of the second-tier standings with a resounding 8-0 win over Gymns, while Douglas and District beat near neighbours Pulrose United 5-0 at Groves Road.

Colby edged past former tenants Governor’s Athletic 1-0 at the Station Fields.

Only one combination match took place, Peel edging past Laxey 3-2.

Results

Saturday, April 6

Canada Life Premier League

Braddan p-p Rushen United

Corinthians 0-3 Ayre United

Laxey 0-3 Peel

Ramsey p-p Douglas Royal

St John’s United p-p St George’s

Union Mills 2-1 Marown

DPS ltd Division Two

Castletown p-p RYCOB

Colby 1-0 Governor’s Athletic

Douglas & District 5-0 Pulrose

Malew p-p DHSOB

Onchan 8-0 Gymns

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United p-p Corinthians

Douglas Royal p-p Ramsey

Marown p-p Union Mills

Peel 3-2 Laxey

Rushen United p-p Braddan

DPS ltd Combination Two

DHSOB p-p Malew

Foxdale p-p Douglas Athletic

Governor’s Athletic p-p Colby

Gymns p-p Onchan

RYCOB p-p Castletown