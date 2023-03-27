St John's will face Corinthians for a place in Easter Saturday's FA Cup this weekend after the Johnners beat St George's 3-1 in the pair's delayed quarter-final tie.

Peel required extra-time to book their place in the final, as they overcame Laxey 2-1.

St Mary's and Castletown will battle it out in Good Friday's Woods Cup final.

The Saints beat Gymns 6-1 at the Bowl, while Town also needed extra time to overcome Foxdale 4-3.

Full round-up in Tuesday's Examiner.

Results: Saturday, March 25

ECAP FA Cup Quarter-Final

St John's United 3-1 St George's

ECAP FA Cup Semi-Final

Peel 2-1 Laxey AET

GH Corlett Woods Cup semi-finals

St Mary's 6-1 Gymns

Castletown 4-3 Foxdale AET

Canada Life Premier League

DHSOB 0-6 Corinthians

Onchan 1-1 Douglas Royal

Rushen United 3-0 Ayre United

DPS ltd Division Two

Douglas Athletic 2-4 RYCOB

Douglas & District 3-6 Braddan

Michael United 4-1 Colby

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United 3-4 Peel

Laxey 0-6 Rushen United

Marown 3-3 St John's United

Ramsey 0-0 Corinthians

DPS ltd Combination Two

Braddan 7-4 Douglas & District

Foxdale P-P Michael United

Malew 1-1 St Mary's

North-West Counties Premier Division

FC Isle of Man 2-2 West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC