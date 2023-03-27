St John's will face Corinthians for a place in Easter Saturday's FA Cup this weekend after the Johnners beat St George's 3-1 in the pair's delayed quarter-final tie.
Peel required extra-time to book their place in the final, as they overcame Laxey 2-1.
St Mary's and Castletown will battle it out in Good Friday's Woods Cup final.
The Saints beat Gymns 6-1 at the Bowl, while Town also needed extra time to overcome Foxdale 4-3.
Full round-up in Tuesday's Examiner.
Results: Saturday, March 25
ECAP FA Cup Quarter-Final
ECAP FA Cup Semi-Final
Peel 2-1 Laxey AET
GH Corlett Woods Cup semi-finals
St Mary's 6-1 Gymns
Castletown 4-3 Foxdale AET
Canada Life Premier League
DHSOB 0-6 Corinthians
Onchan 1-1 Douglas Royal
Rushen United 3-0 Ayre United
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas Athletic 2-4 RYCOB
Douglas & District 3-6 Braddan
Michael United 4-1 Colby
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United 3-4 Peel
Laxey 0-6 Rushen United
Marown 3-3 St John's United
Ramsey 0-0 Corinthians
DPS ltd Combination Two
Braddan 7-4 Douglas & District
Foxdale P-P Michael United
Malew 1-1 St Mary's
North-West Counties Premier Division
FC Isle of Man 2-2 West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC