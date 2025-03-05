It was a day of shocks in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday, which makes for an interesting line-up in Media Isle of Man’s latest football Team of the Week.
St George’s and Onchan both gave their survival hopes a huge boost with victories last weekend over Marown and Ramsey respectively, therefore they are well represented in the latest hypothetical XI.
Geordies’ Morgan Naylor and Onchan’s James Callow both excelled in the heart of their defences – the former also grabbing a goal at the other end of the pitch – and duly take their places in a four-man TotW defence.
Slotting in alongside them in the defensive quartet are Peel’s Matt Woods and Eliott Le Moal of St John’s United.
The latter was one of several standout performers for the Saints who stunned reigning champions Ayre United at Mullen-e-Cloie, while Woods was in fine fettle at the back for Peel during the westerners’ hard-fought clash with St Mary’s at the Bowl.
Also impressing at Mullen-e-Cloie for the Johnners was goalkeeper Alex Haddock who produced a string of excellent saves to thwart Ayre and lay the foundations for a memorable win over the Tangerines.
Therefore, he dons the number one jersey and the goalkeeper gloves in the latest Team of the Week.
Lining up in a three-man midfield are three players who all tasted victory last Saturday, namely Onchan’s Tom Creer, Foxdale’s Liam Cannan and Stephen Riding of Rushen United.
The latter was back to his imperious best for the Spaniards as he chipped in with two goals to help the southerners put a huge dent in Corinthians’ title hopes with a 4-1 win at Croit Lowey.
Likewise, FC Isle of Man regular Creer also got his name on the scoresheet as he helped the Os surprise Ramsey at Ballacloan, while Cannan bagged the winning goal for Foxdale during their 2-1 success at home to Union Mills at Billy Goat Park.
The latest Team of the Week boasts an all-Saints frontline featuring three players from St George’s, St John’s and St Mary’s.
Joe Bergquist was the match winner for the latter as he his spectacular second-half strike downed league leaders Peel at the national stadium, while Ashley Higginbotham starred for Geordies with a goal against his former club Marown to seal the Crosby side’s relegation to Ardern and Druggan Division Two.
But the leading goal-getter in the top flight last weekend was Callum Taggart of St John’s who put the Ayre United defence to the sword with a well-taken hat-trick, a treble which all but ended the Tangerines’ hopes of defending their Premier League crown.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Stuart Morris who impressed with the whistle during the crucial clash between Marown and St George’s at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Alex Haddock (St John's Utd)
Defence
James Callow (Onchan)
Morgan Naylor (St George's)
Matty Woods (Peel)
Eliott Le Moal (St John's)
Midfield
Tom Creer (Onchan)
Liam Cannan (Foxdale)
Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd)
Attack
Ashley Higginbotham (St George's)
Callum Taggart (St John's Utd)
Joe Bergquist (St Mary's)
Referee
Stuart Morris (Marown v St George's)