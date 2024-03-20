The 21st Team of the Week of the Canada Life Premier League season sees no fewer than seven make their seasonal debut after impressing in Saturday’s top-flight games.
The seven first-timers takes the total of different players to have made a TotW appearance this league season to 126.
Goalkeeper Russell Dawson, who was recently named player of the round in the recent FA Cup quarter-finals, produced another impressive performance between the sticks for St Mary’s as he made a number of superb saves to help secure his side a 2-0 win over Corinthians.
In front of Dawson the hypothetical XI has a back four made up of players from four different clubs.
Laxey skipper Tom Cowin capped a fine defensive display with two goals in Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Rushen.
Cowin is joined by two more TotW debutants in the shape of Peel’s Sam Chapman and Corinthians’ stalwart Darren Cain.
Chapman stepped into the champions’ back four at the last moment and produced a faultless performance at left-back, while Cain turned in another solid showing to help keep the Whites in the game at the Bowl.
Completing the back four is Ayre United’s Johnny Shields who lands a fifth TotW appearance of the term after producing an excellent performance at the back during the first half of the Tangerines 2-0 win over St George’s before enjoying more of an advanced role in the second half.
In midfield, St Mary’s Joe Bergquist is paired with St John’s Ray Lovell.
The former was in fine form once again down the right flank causing constant problems to the Whites’ defence netting both goals in his side’s victory to make it 11 for the season.
TotW debutant Lovell was full of running, netting a goal and, together with Luke Murray, helped control the midfield as the Saints put Braddan to the sword 7-1 at Mullen-e-Cloie.
The team’s four-man attack bagged nine goals between them.
Union Mills’ Luke Booth and St John’s Dean Leece scored the lion’s share of these goals, netting a hat-trick apiece.
Booth produced his best performance of the season as Mills collected their seventh point in three games to move clear of the relegation spots.
Leece, who has been in the FC Isle of Man squad this season, turned in a man of the match showing as the Saints breezed past relegation-threatened Braddan.
Rushen attacker Aaron Hawley picks up his fourth TotW cap of the league campaign as he netted a brace against Laxey to take his total for the season to 18.
Peel striker Tomas Brown completes the XI after he continued his red hot form with another superb display against Ramsey, netting his 11th goal of the campaign.
Claiming the Referee of the Week accolade is Rob Slinger who enjoyed an excellent game at Douglas Road as Peel beat Ramsey 3-0 to maintain their title push.