Shaun Kelly has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for October.
The Ayre United playmaker has enjoyed another strong start the season, helping the Tangerines surge to the top of the table as they aim to retain the Premier League title that they’ve won twice in the last three seasons.
Kelly was in scintillating form as he helped the northerners win all four of their league matches throughout October.
He began the month with a two-goal salvo in Ayre’s hard-fought 2-3 victory against Union Mills at Garey Mooar, before playing a key role in the Tangerines 4-2 win at home to Foxdale.
Kelly stole the show the following week when he ruthlessly put Rushen United to the sword at Croit Lowey, scoring four goals in his side’s 0-7 demolition of the Spaniards.
He then rounded off the month with a hat-trick in Andreas when the northerners proved too strong for St Mary’s, winning 4-2 to maintain their title charge.
These performances all caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel and garnered him a total of 12 points for the month.
That put him comfortably ahead of the two next best players in October, namely Onchan’s Andy Asbridge and Ayre team-mate Jamie Callister with 9.5 points.
The newly-promoted Os have given themselves a real opportunity of staying in the top flight for another season after claiming seven points from their four matches played in October.
James O’Kelly’s Nivison Stadium outfit began the month by shocking Foxdale 1-4 at Billy Goat Park, with Asbridge helping himself to a goal.
He was again on the scoresheet the following week when Onchan went down fighting at home to Rushen, with the Spaniards coming out on top by the odd goal in five.
But the Os responded to that defeat by claiming a high-creditable draw away at St Mary’s at the Bowl, with Asbridge again impressing in the 3-3 draw.
The highlight of the month occurred the following week when Onchan round off October with a 6-2 victory over Marown at the Nivison Stadium, with Asbridge starring with a hat-trick to continue his fine start to the campaign.
These performances were match by Ayre’s Callister who enjoyed a fine run of form during the month to help the northerners maintain station at the top of the table.
Once again, Tomas Brown has been named as the Young Player of the Month after another excellent run of form for the Peel talent.
The young forward has been in devastating form for the westerners so far this season and helped himself to a scutch of goals during October.
He began the month with a consolation strike during his side’s 1-2 defeat to Corinthians, before putting Union Mills to the sword with a four-goal haul at Garey Mooar the following week.
He then plundered a hat-trick against Foxdale at Douglas Road during the westerners’ 5-2 victory.
On the back of these performances, he now leads the overall standings for the season in the race for the Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year trophy.
Leading points scorers for Canada Life Premier League matches played during October:
Shaun Kelly (Ayre United) 12 points
Andy Asbridge (Onchan) 9.5
Jamie Callister (Ayre United) 9.5
Tomas Brown (Peel) 8.5
Johnny Shields (Ayre United) 8.5
Nathan Yates (Union Mills) 8.
Leading points scorers overall for the 2024-25 season:
Tomas Brown (Peel 23.5
Shaun Kelly (Ayre United) 21.5
Jamie Callister (Ayre United) 21
Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 21
Callum Taggart (St John’s Utd)
Stephen Bettridge (Foxdale) 15.5.
Leading referees:
Sam Palmer 79.6 average score from 3 matches
Andy Lodge 79.2 from 5 matches
Stuart Morris 79 from 10 matches.
Claiming the Manager of the Month honours is Ayre United gaffer Nick Hurt after he guided the Tangerines to victories in all four of their league games during October, although he was closely followed by Laxey’s Johnny Palmer who repeated that feat for the Miners.
In the Canada Life Women’s League, Caitlyn Smith from Douglas Royal was named as the winner of the Women’s Player of the Month award, while the Under-21s Player of the Month accolade went to Malew’s Rosabel Cardy.