Union Mills delivered a potential hammer blow to Ayre United’s title hopes in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday.
As such, three of the Millers’ heroes have been selected in the Media Isle of Man’s latest Team of the Week.
The first of their number to be included is goalkeeper Danny Christian who produced several big saves to help the Garey Mooar outfit stun the Tangerines by the odd goal in seven in Andreas.
Lining up in front of him in a traditional four-man defence are Rushen United duo Scott Mason and Alex Guy, Ramsey’s Greg Hepburn and Foxdale’s Barton Beaumont.
The latter played a key role in helping the Billy Goat Park outfit claim a hard-fought point at the Nivison Stadium against Onchan, while Hepburn was Ramsey’s standout performer as the northerners played out a 1-1 draw of their own against St Mary’s at Ballacloan Stadium.
Rushen produced arguably one of their results of the season so far when they trounced Laxey 0-5 at Glen Road, with Mason and Guy playing starring roles at the back to thwart the Miners’ attackers throughout.
The second Union Mills player takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week midfield, namely Lewis Hicks who got on the scoresheet with a superb strike that went in off the crossbar early in the second half.
Joining him in the middle of the pitch are Onchan’s Bradley Calvert and Karl Clark of St Mary’s.
Playing slightly more advanced than his usual centre-back berth, the ever-green Clark was in fine fettle for the Saints and helped the Bowl outfit claim a hard-fought point on the road in the north of the island.
This while Calvert was Onchan’s leading performer at the Nivison Stadium, producing a good display in front of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel during the aforementioned 1-1 to earn his place in the hypothetical XI.
Leading the line in the latest Team of the Week are three players who, between them, chipped in with six goals in the top flight last Saturday.
Leading the way was Rushen striker Danny Lane who put the Laxey defence to the sword with a hat-trick at Glen Road to help the Spaniards sink the Miners to the tune of five goals without reply.
Joining him in the three-man attack are Union Mills’ Dom McHarrie-Brennan and Dan Simpson of Corinthians.
The latter man continued his recent good run of form since injury with another stellar outing for the Whites, grabbing a goal to help the Ballafletcher side get the better of a St George’s side still in the relegation zone at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Likewise, McHarrie-Brennan was in impressive form in the north of the island as his two-goal salvo punished Ayre United in Andreas to help the Millers win a seven-goal thriller to dent Ayre’s title hopes and boost his side’s chances of a possible top-four finish.
Also catching the eye in that match at the Playing Fields was leading official Andy Lodge whose fine performance with the whistle earned him the latest referee of the week honours.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Danny Christian (Union Mills)
Defence
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey)
Scott Mason (Rushen)
Barton Beaumont (Foxdale)
Alex Guy (Rushen)
Midfield
Lewis Hicks (Union Mills)
Bradley Calvert (Onchan)
Karl Clark (St Mary’s)
Attack
Dan Simpson (Corinthians)
Danny Lane (Rushen)
Dom McHarrie-Brennan (Union Mills)
Referee
Andy Lodge (Ayre Utd v Union Mills)