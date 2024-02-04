Onchan and Peel registered wins in the women’s league on Sunday afternoon.
The battle for third place is proving equally as exciting the title race with Onchan registering a 5-1 win against Castletown at the Stadium.
The Yellows led 3-0 at the break, Ruby Palmer (2), Kayleigh Callow (2) and Patience Gore scoring for the Nivison Stadium side, Lauren Shimmin netting for the Reds.
Peel maintain pole position with a 8-1 win over Malew.
The Westerners were restricted to a goal advantage at the break, Jenny Metcalfe (4), Becky Corkish (2), Maxine Jones and Phoebe Munro scoring the Douglas Road side. The southerners netted through Abi Sutterby.
In the day's remaining match, the Ballafletcher derby involving Douglas Royal against Corinthians, the latter was awarded a walkover.
A full round-up of all the women’s football including a preview to this Saturday's Floodlit Cup final will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.