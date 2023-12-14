Taylor Andrews has been named as the Canada Life Premier League football player of the month for November.
The Peel player is enjoying a stellar season for the westerners, helping the Sunset City side maintain a title challenge as they seek to defend their trophy.
Andrews has been in fine fettle in front of goal so far during the 2023-24 campaign, finding the back of the net on a regular basis.
These performances helped Andrews garner an impressive return of 9.5 points from Eric Clague’s player ratings panel for November, enough to put him top of the monthly standings.
Such were Peel’s performances at the summit of the Premier League – as they challenge Ayre United for the title – that two other westerners complete the top three for November.
These are September Player of the Month Lee Gale and team-mate Luke Doherty on nine and 7.5 points respectively.
Gale is currently the joint top scorer in the league alongside Ayre’s Danny Oram on 17 goals apiece, while Doherty has impressive in defence for the westerners.
Picking up the Young Player of the Month award for November is Rushen United’s Scott Mason who has been in good form in the heart of the Spaniards’s defence.
Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month standings for Novembe:
Taylor Andrews (Peel) 9.5 points
Lee Gale (Peel) 9
Luke Doherty (Peel) 7.5
Aaron Hawley (Rushen) 7
Dominic Parish (Ramsey) 6.5
Brody Patience (Laxey) 6.5
Tom Cowin (Laxey) 6
Danny Oram (Ayre Utd) 6
Young player of the month
Scott Mason (Rushen Utd)