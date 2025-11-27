Tyrese Thompson has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for October.
The dynamic midfielder helped St Mary’s to victories in three of their four games in the Canada Life Premier League during the course of the month.
He began by grabbing a goal during his side’s 4-0 win on the road against Ayre United in Andreas, before providing a match-winning performance against Rushen United when scoring both goals in a 2-1 success over the Spaniards at the Bowl.
A narrow and hard-fought 0-1 defeat at the hands of unbeaten league leaders Corinthians followed, but St Mary’s bounced back in style by putting six past Union Mills in a 6-2 win at the national stadium, again getting his name on the scoresheet.
These efforts impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of 5.5 points which was enough to seal the latest Player of the Month accolade.
That put him half a mark ahead of a group of three players, including team-mate Joe Bergquist who also enjoyed a fine month for Alex Harrison’s charges.
The other two joining him on five points are Onchan’s Tom Creer and Laxey’s Ed Kangah who both caught the eye for their respective sides.
Creer has been in scintillating form for the Os this season and played a crucial role in the Nivison Stadium outfit earning their place in the Railway Cup, while Kangah has similarly been one of the Miners’ leading lights so far during the 2025-26 campaign and has helped put them on the verge of joining Onchan in the Yuletide competition next month.
Creer’s form has been such that he has now been named Young Player of the Month in back-to-back months after also picking up the accolade in September.
Next come three players all on 4.5 points for the month, namely Peel’s Jason Charmer, Rushen goalkeeper Dean Kearns and Joey Savage of St John’s. They are followed half a mark back by Ayre United talisman Shaun Kelly and Rushen’s talented defender Scott Mason.
With Thompson and Bergquist very much to the fore in the October standings, it’s therefore no surprise that St Mary’s boss Alex Harrison has been named as the Manager of the Month after guiding the Saints into the upper echelons of the Premier League.
Player ratings for October:
Tyrese Thompson (St Mary's) 5.5 points
Joe Bergquist (St Mary's) 5
Tom Creer (Onchan) 5
Eddie Kangah (Laxey) 5
Jason Charmer (Peel) 4.5
Dean Kearns (Rushen) 4.5
Joey Savage (St John's) 4.5
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 4
Scott Mason (Rushen) 4
Player ratings (up to October 31):
Tom Creer (Onchan) 13 points
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 12.5
Tomas Brown (Peel) 11.5
Luke Murray (Corinthians) 11
Scott Mason (Rushen Utd) 10.5
Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) 10
Ashley Blake (Rushen Utd) 9
Callum Dawson (Onchan) 9
Sam Ingham (St John's Utd) 8
Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 8
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
In the Canada Life Women’s League, Corinthians star Holly Stephen has been named as the Women’s Player of the Month after enjoying a fine few weeks for the Whites, including getting on the scoresheet against Rushen United and Peel.
Collecting the Under-21 Player of the Month accolade is Poppy Gerrard who caught the eye for Onchan, most notably helping herself to a double hat-trick during her side’s 8-3 victory at Union Mills.
