FC Isle of Man emerged as comprehensive 5-2 winners in a high-scoring affair against Longridge Town on Saturday afternoon.
The Ravens’ potent attack proved the difference in the North West Counties Premier Division encounter, with Adam Adebiyi and Charlie Higgins each scoring twice.
The latter opened the scoring inside 30 seconds as he was found by Sam Baines, controlled to leave his defender for toast, held off a challenge and slotted home through the legs of keeper Kai Crowe.
FC Isle of Man doubled their lead only five minutes later when Charlie Higgins turned provider to release Pinnington, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner beyond Crowe’s grasp.
Mid-table Longridge came out with renewed purpose in the second half and found a route back into the game in the 57th minute when capitalising on a Karl Clark own goal, although to be fair it was a great header.
But the momentum was short-lived as Adebiyi restored the two-goal cushion for the Ravens only five minutes later, making it 1-3.
Adebiyi struck again soon after to make it 1-4 before being replaced by Joe Middleton, denying him the chance of a hat-trick.
The match was effectively put to bed by Adebiyi’s second before Higgins added a fifth with a delightful lob over Crowe.
Longridge defender Matthew Van Wyk added a late consolation for the home side, but it was merely a footnote on a day dominated by the Ravens’ forward line.
SAM TURTON
