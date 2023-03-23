Former FC Isle of Man manager Chris Bass Sr dusted off his boots to play for Governor’s Athletic in the opening round of the new walking football season on Monday.
The first outing of the campaign saw two very competitive games at St John’s Football Club’s all-weather pitch.
The quality and speed of all the teams has gone up a level this term, bringing lots of goals and the first shock of the season.
Both St John’s and Governor’s Athletic had opportunities to score in their match but some wayward shooting and great goalkeeping meant that it was 10 minutes before a good pass through the centre from Chris Heyes found Bass Sr with his back to goal.
The former St George’s supremo produced a sharp turn and shot to break the deadlock.
St John’s got their equaliser with a nice first-time finish late in the first half, scoring from a quick corner played to just outside the goal area
Governor’s had two disallowed goals before scoring again late into the second half.
It came after some tight play in the corner where the ball was passed by Bass Sr to an unmarked Pete Corrin whose finish was emphatic. It was St John’s first defeat in two seasons.
In the evening’s other game between Douglas and District and Corinthians, the 4-1 scoreline in favour of D and D didn’t tell the full story of the game.
This was another hotly contested game, with a number of players in danger of being blue carded and missed chances for both sides.
A brace apiece from Tony Sewell and James Smith, ensured D and D gained a good win against a much-improved Corinthians team who will be very competitive this season.
On target for the Whites on Monday evening was Victor Moitas.