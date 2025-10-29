The Isle of Man Netball squad is currently en route to Asia for the forthcoming Singlife Nations Cup in Singapore.
The six-day tournament will take place at the OCBC Arena and gets underway this Sunday (November 2).
The 12-strong Manx Rams squad for the competition comprises the following: Aalish Harris, Alice Cross, Ashley Hall, Becca Cooke, Chloe Swales, Kenzie Pizzey, Lexa Hattersley, Natalie Swales, Paige McQuarrie, Rachel Johnstone, Rhian Evans and Zoe Kirkham.
Pip Cross will be the team manager alongside head coach Jane Lomax, assistant coach Nordia Masters and physiotherapist Alex Johnston.
The islanders are first in action on the opening day of the tournament, taking on the hosts and three-time champions Singapore immediately after the competition’s opening ceremony.
Last year’s beaten finalists and world number 22, Singapore, enter the tournament in good form, having reached the final of the UAE Netball Cup, and will aim to use the Nations Cup as a springboard to December’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.
The next day sees the Manx side go up against Singapore A, before a match on Tuesday against a Papa New Guinea side that are ranked two places below the island in September’s world rankings in 33rd spot.
Next Wednesday, Malaysia will provide the opposition before a rest day on Thursday prior to a match on the Friday against holders Kenya (world number 23) which rounds out the Manx side’s group campaign.
The play-off matches and final plus the closing ceremony take place the following day on Saturday, November 8.
