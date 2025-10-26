After a gruelling three-month selection process, Isle of Man-born hockey talent Sienna Dunn has earned her place in the 18-player England squad set to compete at this year’s Junior World Cup.
The Nottingham University student impressed selectors with her performances during England Under-21s summer series against Belgium.
Having relocated from the island at the age of 16 to pursue both academic and athletic ambitions, Dunn’s commitment continues to pay dividends she will not only represent her country but also retain the captain’s armband for the tournament.
Dunn brings a wealth of international experience to the squad, having previously represented England at u16, u18 and U21 levels across multiple European competitions.
She was also part of the team that finished fourth at the 2023 Junior World Cup in Chile, further cementing her reputation as a composed and seasoned leader on the pitch.
The tournament runs from December 1-13 in Santiago, Chile and will involve 24 nations split into six pools.
England will compete in Pool D with South Africa, China and Austria with England's first match being against China on Tuesday, December 2 at 2.15pm UK time.
England women's under-21s head coach Simon Letchford commented: ‘Following a lengthy and rewarding training and preparation block, I am delighted to have selected an exciting squad for the 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.
‘The squad offers a fantastic blend of athletes with a mix of experience and previous exposure to major events.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.