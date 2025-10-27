Castletown produced a stunning comeback from 0-3 down to beat Colby 5-3 on Saturday in a tense southern derby in Ardern and Druggan Division Two.
The visitors took an early lead when Martyn Vigus-Brown’s long ball over the top was missed by the Castletown goalkeeper Owen Camarda, with Carl Hickey placing the ball into an empty net.
Not long after severe hail storms - and sideline confrontations - briefly halted proceedings, Jordan Edge sent Camarda the wrong way from the penalty spot to double the lead after Tom Walton was brought down inside the area.
A brilliant passage of play from the away side then made it three not long after. Dave Thomas picked the ball up on the edge of the Castletown area, and his perfectly weighted slide-rule pass to Hickey led to the striker opening up his body and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
The Moonlighters looked to be in control.
But the home side regained belief before the break thanks to two quickfire goals. Two crosses to the back post from the right were converted by Ross Crawford and the unlucky Thomas, who added an own goal to his earlier assist.
After the break, the home side had all the momentum. Some neat passing in midfield led to substitute Luca Simmons being played in behind the Colby defence, calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Matthew Richards to level the score.
Colby simply couldn’t handle their hosts, and the relentless pressure paid off when Greg Radcliffe was adjudged to have brought down Alex Crawley inside the area.
Crawley stepped up to smash the ball down the middle and complete the spectacular comeback.
With Colby then chasing the game, Simmons got his second on the counter-attack when he beat Richards with a low effort - setting the seal on a dominant second half performance.
The result saw Castletown move above their southern neighbours to the top of Division Two, with Colby moving down to second.
