Corinthians and Peel set to do battle in Junior Cup final

The only senior trophy Corinthians missed out on during last year’s fantastic season was the Ascot Hotel Junior Cup.

The Whites took one closer to winning the silverware this campaign after beating DHSOB 6-4 in the semi-finals at Ballafletcher on Wednesday evening.

Corinthians took an early lead when Nigel Moody dispatched a penalty in only the second minute, then doubled their lead less than 120 seconds later when Joe Middleton seized on some lax defending and stroked the ball home into an empty net.

Jake Hicks made it 3-0 when he scored a wonder goal from 30 yards that flew into the top left, then the Whites netted a fourth on 22 minutes when Moody dinked a ball over the top for Middleton to run onto before rounding the goalkeeper to sidefoot home.

To make matters worse for DHSOB, Liam Buckley was sent off for a straight red but they were by no means finished and twice hit the woodwork.

After the break Middleton completed his hat-trick on 52 minutes, cutting in from the left and driving home a diagonal shot.

With Corinthians making a series of substitutions (resting some players ahead of the Hospital Cup final), they started to lose their shape.

It was the old adage of 10 players playing better than 11 as Old Boys launched a comeback late on. Pat Burton’s shot was parried and Mark Wolfenden scored from the follow-up to make it 5-1, before Dean France netted from the penalty spot on 75 minutes for their second.

Then Jake Wilson squared a pass to Wolfenden who placed his effort to the right of goal to make it 5-3, before Steve Clarke scored following a corner for the visitors’ fourth on 87 minutes.

But 22 seconds from the kick-off, Corinthians finally put the game out of reach when Tom Ross crossed for Moody at the far post to score their sixth.

Ironically, the opposition in the final will be Peel, the team who beat Corinthians last season in the Junior Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Late goals from Lucas Watterson and a cracker from distance from Billy Kennaugh helped the westerners progress to the final against Ayre United.

At 3-1, the Tangerines pulled a goal back late on to set up a nervy last few minutes but Peel saw the game out well.