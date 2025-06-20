FC Isle of Man has confirmed its full line-up of pre-season fixtures, which is set to kick off in a fortnight’s time.
EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town will headline a number of English teams at this summer’s Summer Festival of Football.
As part of the Ravens’ preparations for the 2025-26 season, the Manx side will welcome three teams to the Bowl for a weekend of action during July.
As well as Fleetwood Town, they will also play host National League club Altrincham FC as well as Radcliffe Borough from National League North.
It’s the second time the Ravens have organised a summer festival, with Chester, Radcliffe and Lancaster City travelling to the island last year.
Before that though, the Ravens will face the Isle of Man FA national representative side at the Bowl on Friday, July 4 as part of the latter team’s preparations of the Island Games in Orkney between July 12-18.
Then FC Isle of Man will host two friendly matches in the lead-up to the festival.
First up, they will face NFA FC - a Welsh club based in Rhyl, Denbighshire – at the Bowl on Friday, July 11, kicking off at 7pm.
The following day, the Manx side will take on National League outfit Brackley Town at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey, kicking off at 2pm.
FESTIVAL
The festival will get underway on Friday, July 18 at 3pm when Altrincham face Radcliffe, before FC Isle of Man go head-to-head with Fleetwood Town at 7pm.
Saturday will be a rest day, allowing clubs time to train and the players and their fans time to explore the island.
Sunday will see the beaten sides from Friday play each other in a third/fourth place playoff at 11am before the final between the two winning sides at 3pm.
For tickets to any of the pre-season games and/or the festival, visit https://fcisleofman.ticketco.events/uk/en/m