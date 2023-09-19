The 2023-24 Canada Life Women’s League got underway at the weekend with three games taking place on Sunday.
Defending champion Corinthians are the early pacesetters after they thrashed Onchan 10-0 at Ballafletcher.
Erin Sells led the way with a four-goal haul for the Whites, while there were braces for Holly Stephen and Donna Harrison. Completing the scoring for the home side were Sam Crowe and Anna Shaw.
There was also a four-goal salvo on the adjacent pitch as Rebecca Cole starred for Douglas Royal against Malew.
Cole’s four goals plus a Georgie Higgins strike sealed a 5-2 over Malew, for whom Jamiee Burns and Kiera Cooper netted the consolation goals.
Peel got their campaign off to a flying start with a 5-0 victory over Castletown at Douglas Road, led by a Lisa Costain brace.
Also getting their names on the scoresheet were Louise Gibbins, Becky Corkish and Heidi Gadsby.