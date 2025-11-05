Corinthians put their title credentials to the test this weekend when they travel to Rushen United in the Canada Life Premier League.

The Whites remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight having won seven and drawn three of their opening 10 matches.

While free-scoring was the name of the game in the opening few weeks, Ben Qualtrough’s men have been resolute at the back as well, only conceding twice in their last five fixtures against tough opposition such as St Mary’s, Onchan, Laxey, St John’s and Ayre United.

Opponents Rushen enjoyed a flying start of their own to the campaign but suffered a dip in form with back-to-back defeats to Onchan and Mary’s. Since then though, they’ve beaten Ramsey and Ayre so go into this contest full of confidence which means an intriguing game could be in store.

Elsewhere, there’s a western derby at Mullen-e-Cloie where St John’s host reigning champions Peel, while Onchan aim to get their Railway Cup aspirations back on track against DHSOB.

St Mary’s also host Foxdale, Braddan head to Ramsey and Ayre entertain Union Mills.

Saturday, November 8 (2pm kick-offs)

Canada Life Premier League

Onchan v DHSOB

St John’s v Peel

St Mary’s v Foxdale (1.45pm)

Ramsey v Braddan

Ayre United v Union Mills

Rushen United v Corinthians

Ardern & Druggan Division Two

Marown v Douglas Royal

St George’s v Governor’s Athletic

Pulrose v RYCOB

Castletown v Malew

Colby v Douglas and District

Canada Life Combination One

DHSOB v Onchan

Peel v St John’s

Foxdale v St Mary’s

Braddan v Ramsey

Union Mills v Ayre

Corinthians v Rushen

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two

Douglas Royal v Marown

Douglas and District v Douglas Athletic

Governor’s Athletic v St George’s

RYCOB v Pulrose United

Malew v Castletown

Gymns v Colby

--------------

Sunday, November 9

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl

Rushen United v Onchan (2.10pm)

Union Mills v Douglas Royal (3.40pm)

Masters League (2pm)

Corinthians v Laxey

Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic