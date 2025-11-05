Corinthians put their title credentials to the test this weekend when they travel to Rushen United in the Canada Life Premier League.
The Whites remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight having won seven and drawn three of their opening 10 matches.
While free-scoring was the name of the game in the opening few weeks, Ben Qualtrough’s men have been resolute at the back as well, only conceding twice in their last five fixtures against tough opposition such as St Mary’s, Onchan, Laxey, St John’s and Ayre United.
Opponents Rushen enjoyed a flying start of their own to the campaign but suffered a dip in form with back-to-back defeats to Onchan and Mary’s. Since then though, they’ve beaten Ramsey and Ayre so go into this contest full of confidence which means an intriguing game could be in store.
Elsewhere, there’s a western derby at Mullen-e-Cloie where St John’s host reigning champions Peel, while Onchan aim to get their Railway Cup aspirations back on track against DHSOB.
St Mary’s also host Foxdale, Braddan head to Ramsey and Ayre entertain Union Mills.
Saturday, November 8 (2pm kick-offs)
Canada Life Premier League
Onchan v DHSOB
St John’s v Peel
St Mary’s v Foxdale (1.45pm)
Ramsey v Braddan
Ayre United v Union Mills
Rushen United v Corinthians
Ardern & Druggan Division Two
Marown v Douglas Royal
St George’s v Governor’s Athletic
Pulrose v RYCOB
Castletown v Malew
Colby v Douglas and District
Canada Life Combination One
DHSOB v Onchan
Peel v St John’s
Foxdale v St Mary’s
Braddan v Ramsey
Union Mills v Ayre
Corinthians v Rushen
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two
Douglas Royal v Marown
Douglas and District v Douglas Athletic
Governor’s Athletic v St George’s
RYCOB v Pulrose United
Malew v Castletown
Gymns v Colby
--------------
Sunday, November 9
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl
Rushen United v Onchan (2.10pm)
Union Mills v Douglas Royal (3.40pm)
Masters League (2pm)
Corinthians v Laxey
Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.