An own goal deep into added time saw FC Isle of Man snatch a 3-3 draw away at Euxton Villa on Tuesday night.
Rick Holden’s side twice came from behind to draw the game, extending the Ravens’ unbeaten run to five games in the North West Counties Football League.
The first chance of the game fell to the Ravens as Luke Booth headed Ste Whitley’s cross back across goal to Dean Pinnington who tried something spectacular, but his overhead kick went just wide.
After a good save from Mark Blair, the Ravens went down the other end and it took a top-drawer save from Euxton keeper Oliver Lombard to stop Adam Adebiyi’s header from Whitley’s corner.
It was another Whitley cross that resulted in the breakthrough as Booth headed back across goal and Higgins reacted sharpest to score from close range to make it 0-1.
The lead didn’t last long though, as just over five minutes later Joel Darley’s cross took a wicked deflection that left Blair stranded and the game level 1-1 at the break.
The second half started badly for the Ravens as a soft penalty allowed Faris Muhammed to give the Chorley side the lead from the spot.
With the Ravens pushing for an equaliser, Higgins turned provider as he drove towards the byline and crossed for Booth at the back post to level the game at 2-2.
After a long delay because of an injury suffered by one of the officials, Euxton took the lead in the 82nd minute as Rajwinder Uppal got in behind and slipped the ball past Blair to make it 3-2.
Despite going down to 10 men after a surprising sin binning for Kyle Watson, the Ravens fought back and when Whitley’s whipped cross was half cleared, his second was even better as the ball was headed into the goal by an Euxton centre-back to snatch a point.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is on Saturday evening at home to Pilkington, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
Comments
