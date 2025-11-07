The latest Manx Footy Pod is now available to watch and listen to.
In this episode, Tom catches up with England and Everton amputee footballer - not to mention deodorant TV advert star - Sean Jackson who discusses another impressive year on the pitch.
The lads pay tribute to Ramsey AFC clubman Harry Gillings, discuss Marown AFC's 75th anniversary and preview this weekend's games in the Canada Life Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two, plus much more.
Plus there's the usual ramblings from Combi Corner and Dave Reads the Weather.
or listen on https://audioboom.com/.../8803366-manx-footy-pod-2025-26... and on other podcast platforms.
