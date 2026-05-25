The 2025/26 women’s football season came to a close on Sunday afternoon at the Bowl with Corinthians defeating Douglas Royal 12-1 in the FA Cup final.
It was a record scoreline for a Manx Women’s Cup final, Corinthians lifting it for a record ninth time.
Millie Dawson opened the scoring on three minutes, before Chloe Teare made it 2-0.
Holly Sumner then fired home a brace, before Kayleigh-Dee Corrin scored a long-range speculative effort.
Lula-Belle Findlay was the next on target and Lydia Shaw headed home with their goals giving Corinthians a 7-0 half-time lead.
Charley Bell pulled a goal-back around the hour mark for Royal, but there were second-half goals from Findlay (2), Lydia Shaw, Teare and Stevie Mallon.
The trophy was presented to Corinthians’ captain Lydia Shaw by Canada Life’s Tom Devine.
The player of the match went to hat-trick heroine Findlay. A full report will be in this week’s Manx Independent.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.