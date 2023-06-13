Danny Gerrard picked up the top gong at the 2022-23 Isle of Man Football Writers’ Awards at Ballafletcher on Tuesday evening.
The Corinthians midfielder was the recipient of the Gordon Clague Player of the Year award after a stellar campaign for the Whites in the Canada Life Premier League.
Points are awarded on every single league game by Eric Clague’s player ratings panel which contribute to the monthly player awards as well as the seasonal accolades.
After guiding Peel to a first top-flight title in more than 20 years, Danny Gerrard was the winner of the Manager of the Year accolade.
After just missing out on the award last year, Stuart Morris was delighted to receive the referee of the year trophy after officiating consistently well across 21 games.
Ben Wilkinson was a double winner of the Under-21 Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards, but was unable to attend.
Find out who made the cut in Team of the Year in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale now.