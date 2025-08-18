Joe Middleton scored twice on his league debut to secure a first win of the season for FC Isle of Man away at Abbey Hey on Saturday afternoon.
Middleton, who scored only 90 seconds after coming on to equalise, then struck in the 92nd minute to secure the points in a dramatic final and get the Ravens up and running in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
After a frustrating opening four games, the Ravens started quickly in Greater Manchester, with Dean Pinnington playing a one-two with Adam Adebiyi and forcing a good save from Abbey Hey goalkeeper Conor Beard.
At the other end of the pitch, FC Isle of Man shot-stopper Ben Wilkinson was called into action soon after as Hey broke and, when Bobby Carter tried an overhead kick, the Manx keeper thwarted him well with his chest.
As the Ravens exerted a bit more control over the game, Danny Gerrard got on the end of a corner but just couldn’t quite direct his header goalward as he was caught on the knee.
Charlie Higgins danced his way through some challenges to tee up Pinnington shortly after, but he too was unable to find a way past Beard.
Higgins was at it again soon after but, when he was taken down cynically by the Abbey Hey full back, the referee was unmoved for what appeared to be a certain penalty.
With Wilkinson making some smart saves, including a stunning stop down to his right, Higgins, Pinnington, Harry Best and Adebiyi combined well to create some openings, but were unable to find the breakthrough before the break at it remained goalless at half-time.
Abbey Hey started the second half brighter and Wilkinson was called into action early as he made a good stop to deny Bobby Carter.
But there was nothing he could do moments later when a high looping cross was headed home by substitute Moses Yoak to give the home side the lead.
In response, Higgins continued to cause problems for the Hey defence as he flashed a ball across a goal that was just nipped away from the incoming Best.
With 15 minutes to play, Paul Jones introduced Middleton who, only 90 seconds later, forced his way through the Hey back line to get onto a through ball. Showing tremendous composure, he rounded the keeper and slotted home into the empty net to make it 1-1.
With chances at a premium and the game into added time, Middleton struck again. A ball down the wing from Callum Sherry saw him in down the right, he cut inside onto his left foot and fired past Beard before running into the waiting arms of the Ravens’ travelling faithful.
The Ravens saw out the final moments to secure a first win of the season as Middleton stole the headlines, but the entire team put in an incredible shift to secure the points.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is this Saturday, August 23 away at Ramsbottom.
