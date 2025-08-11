FC Isle of Man’s tricky start to the fledgling 2025-26 football season continued as they succumbed to a narrow 2-3 defeat against Glossop North End in an entertaining NWCFL Premier Division clash at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Despite an improved performance going forward, the team were left to rue missed opportunities as the Manx side’s winless run stretched to three games.
The visitors started brightly, with Jacques Etia going close early before hitting the woodwork with a clever set-up for Lewis Reilly.
Glossop took the lead in the 34th minute when captain Oliver Parker showed great composure to control and finish from 12 yards after a smart move down their right flank.
But the lead lasted only two minutes as Charlie Higgins produced a moment of magic, slaloming past multiple defenders before drilling a low shot into the far corner to level the game at 1-1.
The second half saw Glossop regain the lead, with Lewis Reilly’s 25-yard free-kick restoring their advantage.
FC Isle of Man pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break down a disciplined visiting defence.
Hopes for a comeback by the Ravens suffered a major blow when substitute Aeron Bardsley made it 1-3 with a clinical finish late on as he fired low across the goal into the far corner of FC Isle of Man goalkeeper Adam Killey’s net.
There was still time for late drama as Luke Booth headed home deep into stoppage time to reduce the deficit, but it proved nothing more than a consolation for the Ravens.
While the result leaves the Isle of Man team still searching for a first win of the season, the performance offered encouraging signs ahead of a crucial run of games.
Glossop, meanwhile, celebrated their first victory of the campaign.
SAM TURTON
- The Ravens’ next game is this evening (Tuesday) away at Irlam, which will kick off 7.45pm.
After that, the side have a break of nearly two weeks before travelling away to Wythenshawe on bank holiday Monday, August 25 before rounding off the month with a home match against Padiham on Saturday, August 30.
Full fixture list until the new year:
Monday, August 25 - Wythenshawe (away)
Saturday, August 30 - Padiham (home)
Saturday, September 6 - Burscough (away)
Tuesday, September 9 - Cheadle Town (away)
Saturday, September 13 - Charnock Richard (home)
Tuesday, September 16 - AFC Liverpool (away)
Tuesday, September 23 - Abbey Hey (away)
Saturday, October 4 - Barnoldswick Town (home)
Wednesday, October 8 - South Liverpool (away)
Saturday, October 18 - Chadderton (home)
Wednesday, October 22 - Litherland REMYCA (away)
Saturday, October 25 - City of Liverpool (away)
Saturday, November 1 - Longridge Town (home)
Tuesday, November 4 - Euxton Villa (away)
Saturday, November 8 - Burscough (home)
Wednesday, November 12 - Pilkington (away)
Saturday, November 15 - West Didsbury & Chorlton (home)
Saturday, November 22 - Longridge Town (away)
Saturday, November 29 - Prestwich Heys (away)
Saturday, December 6 - Irlam (home)
Saturday, December 13 - AFC Liverpool (home)
Saturday, December 20 - Glossop North End (away)
Friday, December 26 - Stockport Town *TBC (home).
The Ravens’ fixtures on Boxing Day and Easter Monday, April 6 remain subject to confirmation.
The Bowl outfit are currently scheduled to host Stockport Town at the national stadium on December 26 before the reverse fixture in Greater Manchester on the Easter bank holiday Monday.
