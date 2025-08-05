FC Isle of Man has confirmed the full fixture list for the rest of the 2025/26 North West Counties Football League Premier Division season.
The first few fixtures of the term were released prior to the season’s start last month, but the NWCFL have only this week confirmed how the rest of the campaign will shape up.
The Ravens’ fixtures on Boxing Day and Easter Monday, April 6 remain subject to confirmation.
The Bowl outfit are currently scheduled to host Stockport Town at the national stadium on December 26 before the reverse fixture in Greater Manchester on the Easter bank holiday Monday.
After a draw with Litherland REMYCA on the opening day followed by a defeat at St Helens last week, FC IoM continue their campaign with a home match against Glossop North End this Saturday evening at the usual time of 6pm.
away at Padiham.
Indeed, the Ravens will face a run of three successive away games to end the campaign after a scutch of six home matches in seven games between late February and early April.
Full fixture list:
Saturday, August 9 - Glossop North End (home)
Tuesday, August 12 – Irlam (away)
Monday, August 25 - Wythenshawe (away)
Saturday, August 30 - Padiham (home)
Saturday, September 6 - Burscough (away)
Tuesday, September 9 - Cheadle Town (away)
Saturday, September 13 - Charnock Richard (home)
Tuesday, September 16 - AFC Liverpool (away)
Tuesday, September 23 - Abbey Hey (away)
Saturday, October 4 - Barnoldswick Town (home)
Wednesday, October 8 - South Liverpool (away)
Saturday, October 18 - Chadderton (home)
Wednesday, October 22 - Litherland REMYCA (away)
Saturday, October 25 - City of Liverpool (away)
Saturday, November 1 - Longridge Town (home)
Tuesday, November 4 - Euxton Villa (away)
Saturday, November 8 - Burscough (home)
Wednesday, November 12 - Pilkington (away)
Saturday, November 15 - West Didsbury & Chorlton (home)
Saturday, November 22 - Longridge Town (away)
Saturday, November 29 - Prestwich Heys (away)
Saturday, December 6 - Irlam (home)
Saturday, December 13 - AFC Liverpool (home)
Saturday, December 20 - Glossop North End (away)
Friday, December 26 - Stockport Town *TBC (home)
Saturday, January 3 - FC St Helens (home)
Saturday, January 10 - Pilkington (home)
Tuesday, January 13 - Ramsbottom United (away)
Saturday, January 17 - West Didsbury & Chorlton (away)
Saturday, January 24 - South Liverpool (home)
Tuesday, January 27 - Atherton LR (away)
Saturday, January 31 - Ramsbottom United (home)
Saturday, February 7 - Euxton Villa (home)
Saturday, February 14 - Barnoldswick Town (away)
Saturday, February 21 - Wythenshawe (home)
Saturday, February 28 - Abbey Hey (home)
Saturday, March 7 - Atherton LR (home)
Saturday, March 14 - Chadderton (away)
Saturday, March 21 - Cheadle Town (home)
Saturday, March 28 - City of Liverpool (home)
Saturday, April 4 - Prestwich Heys (home)
Monday, April 6 - Stockport Town *TBC (away)
Saturday, April 11 - Charnock Richard (away)
Saturday, April 18 - Padiham (away)
For information on attending away games as part of the official supporters group, contact the Ravens 12th Man page on Facebook.
General admission match tickets cost £10, while concessions are £6 for those aged between 12 and 16, plus students/retirees and disabled fans.
Junior tickets – for those between the ages of six to 11 cost £3, while those five and under can enter the Bowl for free.
