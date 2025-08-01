FC Isle of Man return to action in the North West Counties Premier Division this Saturday evening with a home against Glossop North End.
The Ravens didn’t have a game at the weekend with the other teams in their league involved in FA Cup preliminary round action.
After two games played, the Manx side currently languish near the foot of the standings having drawn 0-0 with Litherland REMYCA and lost 2-0 to St Helens in their first away trip of the campaign.
The visitors to the Bowl this weekend have made a similar start to the season and only sit above Paul Jones’s outfit on goal difference.
The Derbyshire side finished just below the Manx last term in 16th spot and have so far lost to West Didsbury and Chorlton and drawn with City of Liverpool.
Kick-off on Saturday is 6pm.
