Only three games went ahead as scheduled in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday as a result of last week’s heavy rain.
With only eight goals scored over the three matches, defences were very much on top which is illustrated in the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
Claiming the goalkeeper gloves is Peel number one Owen Dawson who produced a number of superb saves against Laxey, particularly in the first half when the Miners threatened to derail the reigning champions.
Two defenders caught the eye during that match at Douglas Road, namely Dawson’s team-mate Luke Doherty and Laxey captain Tom Cowin.
The latter shone at the heart of the visitors’ defence when the westerners stepped up their game in the second half and restricted them to only a single goal, while Doherty once again delivered a commanding performance at the back to claim his fifth TotW call-up of the season already.
Joining the pair in a four-man defence in the hypothetical XI are Rushen’s Scott Mason and Ramsey’s Dominic Parish.
Both players kept clean sheets last weekend, with Mason making a big difference for the Spaniards as the southerners got the better of Braddan 4-0 at Croit Lowey while Parish caught the eye as Ramsey proved too strong for Douglas Royal.
Mason certainly wasn’t the only Rushen player to impress in Port Erin last weekend, with team-mates Mike Williams and Aaron Hawley also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel.
FC Isle of Man star Williams was an influential figure off the bench against Braddan as he had a hand in two of the Spaniards’ goals and duly takes his place in a four-man Team of the Week midfield.
Joining him is Peel’s Taylor Andrews plus Laxey pair Brody Patience and Tiernan Garvey. Despite ending up on the losing side, Patience and Garvey both impressed against reigning champions Peel – despite Patience being shown a second yellow card late on – while Andrews continued his fine form for Peel with another good display on the left side of midfield.
Leading the line in the latest Team of the Week are Rushen’s Aaron Hawley and Ramsey’s Jamie Agnew who both found the back of the net last Saturday.
Agnew grabbed his first goal for Ramsey against his former side when opening the scoring in the northerners’ 3-0 win at Royal, while Hawley was the hat-trick hero for the Spaniards as he took his seasonal tally to 13 goals against Braddan.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Steven Dowdall who impressed with the whistle during his seasonal debut during the Rushen v Braddan clash at Croit Lowey.