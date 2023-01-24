Sean Doyle’s comeback from a long-term injury continued with an impressive performance for Corinthians last Saturday.
Last season’s NWCFL Division One South golden boot winner has missed most of the last six months after picking up a serious knee injury during the summer.
But he’s been back in action in recent weeks at local level for the Whites ahead of a potential return to the FC Isle of Man fold and he made a goal-scoring cameo for Corinthians last weekend.
His introduction off the bench proved to be the catalyst for a good result for the Canada Life Premier League title hopefuls and earned Doyle a place in the latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
Joining him in a four-man attack are Rushen United’s Christos Loizides, Ayre Utd’s Johnny Shields and Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles.
The latter had a busy game up front for the northerners, scoring both his side’s goals during a dramatic 2-2 draw with Laxey, while Shields was Ayre’s best player as the Tangerines proved too strong for St George’s in Andreas.
Loizides led the line well for Rushen with a brace of goals at Ballafletcher to help the Spaniards see off the challenge of Douglas Royal 6-2.
Another to impress in that game was his southern team-mate Ste Riding who caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel and duly earned his place in a two-man Team of the Week midfield.
Slotting in alongside him in the centre of the pitch is Peel star Lee Gale who delivered a super display - particularly during the first half - to help the westerners get the better of Union Mills 1-4 at Garey Mooar.
He is joined in the latest hypothetical XI by Douglas Road team-mate Luke Doherty who was in fine fettle at the back of the westerners and duly takes his place in a four-man TotW defence.
Completing the backline is Marown’s Carl Hartmann, Ayre United’s Jamie Callister and Onchan’s Connor Dawson.
Hartmann and Dawson both enjoyed good games in defence for their respective sides to ensure Marown and Onchan played out a rare goalless draw at the Nivison Stadium, while Callister continued his recent run of excellent form with another impressive performance during the Tangerines’ aforementioned success against Geordies.
Claiming the goalkeeper gloves in the latest Team of the Week is DHSOB’s talented shot-stopper Nathan Quayle who stepped in to replace the injured Sam Halliday and produced a fine display to ensure a free-scoring Corinthians side didn’t reach double figures at Ballafletcher, including a superb double save as well as stopping a penalty.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Nathan Quayle (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Carl Hartman (Marown)
TotW apps: 1
Jamie Callister (Ayre) TotW apps: 2
Luke Doherty (Peel) TotW apps: 5
Connor Dawson (Onchan)
TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Lee Gale (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Stephen Riding (Rushen)
TotW apps: 3
Attack
Christos Loizides (Rushen)
TotW apps: 2
Sean Doyle (Corinthians)
TotW apps: 1
Johnny Shields (Ayre) TotW apps: 5
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) TotW apps: 2