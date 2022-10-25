Eight more debutants in Team of the Week
No fewer than eight players make their seasonal debuts in the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
The three players who have already featured in the hypothetical XI during the 2022-23 campaign are Will Penhallurick, Charlie Robinson and Luke Booth.
The latter two are also making their second successive appearances after impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel two weeks in a row for Laxey and Union Mills respectively.
The current top goalscorer in the Canada Life Premier League, Booth is the first striker to reach 10 goals after he netted a second successive hat-trick when firing in a treble against Marown on Saturday. As such, he was named as the player of the day.
This while the in-form Robinson netted a vital winner for the Miners during their narrow 1-0 win over league leaders St John’s at Glen Road.
Joining them in a three-pronged Team of the Week is Corinthians’ Josh Ridings who plundered what may well be one of the quickest hat-tricks in Premier League history when doing so within seven minutes against Ramsey.
Lining up in a three-man midfield are Douglas Royal’s Harley Jackson, Rushen United’s Cameron Dudley and Ayre United’s Declan Cummins.
The latter - along with team-mate Harry Best - was one of the standout performers for the Tangerines as the reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw at Onchan, with Cummins grabbing the goal for the visitors.
Likewise, both Jackson and Dudley were on the scoresheet for their respective sides, with the latter scoring and assisting for Rushen during the Spaniards’ 3-0 win away at rivals St George’s.
Jackson helped himself to a brace and the man of the match honours for Royal as the Whites got the better of DHSOB 5-3 at Blackberry Lane.
Also impressing in that game with Old Boys was Jackson’s team-mate James Callow who delivered a fine performance at the back for the visitors and duly takes his place in a traditional four-man Team of the Week defence.
Joining him is the aforementioned Penhallurick as well as Onchan’s James McKeown and Rushen’s Alex Guy.
The latter was the Spaniards’ standout performer with a typically strong display, keeping out St George’s at one end of the pitch as well as complimenting the southerners’ attacking efforts at the other end.
McKeown played an important role at the back alongside James Kerruish for the Os as they frustrated champions Ayre at the Nivison Stadium, particularly in the second half.
Making his second TotW appearance of the season, Penhallurick enjoyed another fine game at the back for St John’s and has become an important part of the Saints back four.
Donning the number one jersey this week is Corinthians’ goalkeeper Adam Killey who played a key role when Ramsey responded to conceding three early goals during the Whites’ 3-2 success at Ballafletcher.
Claiming the refereeing honours - and making it seven different officials in seven TotWs this season - is Andy Lodge who shone with the whistle during the Laxey v St John’s clash at Glen Road.
Goalkeeper
Adam Killey (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Defence
Alex Guy (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
James McKeown (Onchan) TotW apps: 1
Will Penhallurick (St John’s) TotW apps: 2
James Callow (D Royal) TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Harley Jackson (D Royal) TotW apps: 1
Cameron Dudley (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Declan Cummins (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Charlie Robinson (Laxey) TotW apps: 2
Luke Booth (U Mills) TotW apps: 2
Josh Ridings (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Referee
Andrew Lodge (Laxey v St John’s ) RotW apps: 1
