For the second week in succession, Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week is a combined league and cup special.
A near-full line-up of games took place in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, added to which was the ECAP FA Cup semi-final between Corinthians and St John’s at Ballafletcher.
The Whites came from a goal down to win 3-1 and book their place in this weekend’s final against league leaders Peel at the Bowl, therefore two of their number make the grade in the latest hypothetical XI.
Both of those players - Ashton Canson and Danny Gerrard line up in a four-man midfield in a traditional 4-4-2 formation where they are joined by Peel’s Matt Woods and Laxey’s Sam Gelling. Narrowly missing out was Alex McQuarrie of Marown.
Canson and Gerrard both ran the show in the centre of the park against St John’s and each chipped in with vital goals to ensure their side bounced back from Dean Leece’s early strike.
This while Gelling was the standout performance for the Miners during the game at Glen Road where his decisive brace helped the hosts edge past St George’s 2-1.
Woods enjoyed an impressive game for Peel as the leaders battled to a 3-1 victory away at DHSOB, firing home the westerners’ third goal before later being deployed to great success in the heart of the visitors’ defence.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel at Blackberry Lane was Woods’ young team-mate Tomas Brown who continued his excellent second half of the season with the opening goal in an all-round impressive display.
Therefore he takes his place up front alongside Union Mills’ Kyle Uren who certainly caught the eye away at Ramsey, producing a string of clever moves to help his side inflict a first home league defeat of the season on the northerners.
Also standing out in that game at Ballacloan Stadium was Uren’s fellow Miller Owen Quayle who enjoyed another commanding game at the back, snuffing out Ramsey pressure as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.
Quayle takes his place in the backline where he’s joined by Marown’s Matty Davies, Laxey’s Tom Cowin and St John’s stalwart Sam Ingham who all narrowly edged out Graham Kennish of Ramsey.
Ingham kept the Saints in contention when leading by example during their hard-fought FA Cup semi-final battle with Corinthians, while Cowin was the standout centre-back as he helped Laxey squeeze past Geordies at Glen Road to ensure the Miners remain only one point off the top four in the Premier League.
Davies enjoyed an excellent performance at full-back as he inspired Marown to a surprise 3-2 success over Rushen United at the Memorial Playing Fields, a result which may prove pivotal in their bid for top flight survival.
Also playing a key role in that result was Davies’ team-mate and goalkeeper Nathan Teare who produced another impressive display against the Spaniards, including pulling off a superb late save to ensure the Crosby side claimed all three points.
In doing so, he edged past Ben Wilkinson and Mason Prince for this week’s number one jersey.
Claiming the refereeing honours is Andy Lodge who produced a near faultless display without assistants during the Ramsey v Union Mills league clash in the north of the island.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Nathan Teare (Marown)
Defence
Matty Davies (Marown)
Tom Cowin (Laxey)
Owen Quayle (U. Mills)
Sam Ingham (St John’s)
Midfield
Matty Woods (Peel)
Sam Gelling (Laxey)
Ashton Canson (Corinthians)
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)
Attack
Thomas Brown (Peel)
Kyle Uren (U. Mills)
Referee
Andrew Lodge (Ramsey v U. Mills)