The quarter-finals of the ECAP FA Cup fire into life this Saturday, with three games taking place across the island.
The line-up for the remaining last-eight clash remains unconfirmed yet, with the winner of this weekend’s rearranged tie between DHSOB v Onchan set to go up against Rushen United at a later date.
Thirty-two time FA Cup winners continue their quest for another triumph with a home match against Division Two side RYCOB at Douglas Road.
Youthie produced one of the shocks of the round when they dumped St John’s out of the competition last weekend with a 3-1 victory at Scoill ree Gorree.
The northerners will once again be underdogs this weekend when they go up against the Premier League title challengers, and this game will probably be a step too far for Youthie against a free-scoring Peel side that plundered 10 goals against Pulrose United last weekend.
Elsewhere in the cup, there are two games scheduled in the east of the island, namely St Mary’s v Braddan and Union Mills v Corinthians.
Braddan were another team to pull off a shock in the previous round when they sent Laxey crashing out of the cup with a 2-1 win at Glen Road.
The Swans will need to be at the top of their game if they are to spring another surprise, especially against a Saints team in fine form which beat them 7-2 in the league less than two weeks ago.
Likewise, Corinthians will start as favourites to get the better of Mills at Garey Mooar, but the hosts have been in good form of late and will want to push the Whites all the way.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.