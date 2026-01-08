Dan Simpson was named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for November.
The Corinthians winger has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Whites so far, helping the Ballafletcher side top the table as they chase their second Canada Life Premier League crown.
Ben Qualtrough’s charges were flawless during the month, winning all four of the matches and outscoring their opponents 24 goals to two.
Simpson began the month by helping his side brush aside former champions Ayre United 5-1, before scoring twice in a resounding 7-0 win over Rushen United at Croit Lowey.
He also got on the scoresheet in the next game against Union Mills, which the Whites won 8-0, then he rounded off the month with another brace, this time in a 4-1 victory over Braddan at Ballafletcher.
Those performances caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel and garnered a total of 7.5 points which put him top of the month standings to pick up the latest PotM accolade.
Collecting the Young Player of the Month for November was Braddan’s Daniel Kinrade who enjoyed several impressive performances for the Swans, including getting on the scoresheet against both Ramsey and Ayre United.
Player of the Month ratings for November:
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) 7.5
Danny Bell (Peel) 7
Luke Murray (Corinthians) 7
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 6
Mark Wolfenden (St Mary's) 5.5
Tomas Brown (Peel) 5
James Callow (Onchan) 5
Darren Cain (Corinthians) 4.5
Tyler Hughes (Union Mills) 4.5
Daniel Kinrade (Braddan) 4.5
Dom McHarrie Brennan (Union Mills) 4.5
Morgan Naylor (Corinthians) 4.5
Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) 4.5
Leading points scorers for the season CLPL only:
1, Luke Murray (Corinthians) 18 points
2, Tom Creer (Onchan) 17
3, Tomas Brown (Peel) 16.5
4, Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 15
5, Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 15
6, Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) 14.5
7, Danny Simpson (Corinthians) 14.5
8, Ashley Blake (Rushen Utd) 13
9, Scott Mason (Rushen Utd) 12.5
10, Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 11.5
11, Joe Bergquist (St Mary's) 10
12, Eddie Kangah (Laxey) 10.
Manager of the Month
After guiding Corinthians to victories in all four of their league games during November, Ben Qualtrough was named at the Manager of the Month, becoming the third different winner of the accolade already this season.
Women’s awards
Picking up the Canada Life Women’s Player of the Month award was Chloe Teare who enjoyed an impressive few weeks for Corinthians, continuing the Ballafletcher club’s fine campaign at all levels.
Teare played a key role in helping the Whites win all three of their matches in the Canada Life Women’s League during November.
After grabbing a brace in a high-scoring 9-2 win over rivals and near-neighbours Douglas Royal, she then scored a hat-trick against Union Mills in the Floodlit Cup and added another strike against Rushen United in the same competition two weeks later.
Claiming the Women’s Young Player of the Month award was Pippa Wallis who shone for Peel during November, scoring against Peel before plundering four against Rushen and adding another two against Onchan to wrap up a free-scoring few weeks.
- As a result of the reduced league fixture list during December because of the Railway Cup and festive break, the December awards will be combined with the January ones and should be published in early February.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.