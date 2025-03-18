Former St George’s midfield Steve Falconer maestro will pick up his latest cap for the England Walking Football team this weekend.
The ex-Peel and Laxey manager is part of the Three Lions’ over-60s squad heading to Italy to take part in the Nations Cup in Rome.
On Saturday the English are up against Hungary, Poland, Switzerland and Wales at the Stadio dei Marmi in the north of the city.
On Sunday the tournament concludes with matches against France, the Republic of Ireland and the hosts.
Falcy began playing for the side in 2023 after turning out for Governor’s Athletic and the Isle of Man’s walking football sides.
He has since picked up several caps for England.
The twice Manx footballer of the year said: ‘My enthusiasm for football hasn’t altered.
‘I strongly believe that football provides an opportunity to develop lasting relationships, encourages teamwork and improves both the physical and mental well-being of those that are involved.'