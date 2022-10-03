FC Isle of Man come unstuck at Charnock Richard
FC Isle of Man suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Charnock Richard in the North West Counties Football League on Saturday afternoon.
The Ravens went into the match on the back of a 3-1 win over Lower Breck in the Isuzu FA Vase the previous weekend.
And they looked set to carry on that form when they opened the scoring early in Chorley on Saturday when Ciaran McNulty found the back of the net following a corner.
But Charnock Richard wasted little time in restoring parity when Spencer Bibby fired home a low free-kick from 25 yards out to make it 1-1.
The hosts then took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Bibby turned provider, setting up Brad Carsley who fired home past Matty Quirk in the Manx goal.
The Ravens pushed for an equaliser after the break but came up against a resolute home defence, with Luke Murray going closest for FC Isle of Man when his shot was tipped onto the post.
Having soaked up some sustained Manx pressure, Charnock Richard then doubled their advantage when Nathan Nickeas’ inswinging corner was deftly touched home by Danny Regan to make it 3-1 to the Lancashire side.
After FC Isle of Man had seen a penalty appeal being waved away by the referee when Murray went down in the box, the hosts increased their lead when a corner was cleared only as far as Simon Grand on the edge of the box who sent a looping effort over Quirk and into the net.
Charnock then wrapped up the victory by scoring a fifth in added time when a long ball forward found Rhys Barton inside the area who in turn found Nickeas who drilled low and hard past Quirk to round off a 5-1 victory for the hosts.
l FC Isle of Man will next be in action this evening (Tuesday) when they travel to Burscough in Lancashire at 7.45pm, before hosting Padiham at the Bowl this Saturday evening at 6pm.
