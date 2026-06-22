FC Isle of Man has confirmed it will re-enter the North West Counties Football League’s cup competitions again this season.
The Ravens have not competed in any knockout competitions since the 2021-22 campaign when the Manx outfit won the North West Counties Division One Challenge Cup.
With promotion to the larger Premier Division at the end of that season, the extra league games meant that the cost prohibited them from competing in the cup ties as well.
However, this season the number of teams competing in the Premier Division has been cut from 24 to 20, meaning the club has the budget to play in the cup comps again.
In the first of these, the Macron Challenge Cup, the Ravens have been drawn at home to Widnes Town. The date for the tie has yet to be confirmed.
Although they will be entering these competitions, the club has confirmed it won’t be entering the FA Cup or FA Vase this season.
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