LMS Partners is the new campaign sponsor of the Isle of Man Football Association’s women’s team.
Announcing the deal this week, an FA spokesperson said: ‘This new agreement reflects a shared commitment to the local community.
‘LMS Partners’ support will play a vital role in strengthening the visibility of the women’s game, supporting travel costs, and helping to build momentum towards filling the Bowl with proud Manx supporters on matchdays.’
Former Isle of Man footballer and LMS director Christina Skelly leads the partnership.
Commenting on the deal, Christina said: ‘Representing the Isle of Man is something that stays with you for life.
‘LMS Partners is proud to support the women’s national team and be part of a campaign that champions pride in the island, increases spectator support, and helps remove barriers such as travel costs for our players.
‘We want to see the Bowl full, the badge worn with pride, and the women’s game continue to grow.’
The side are back in action this weekend when they head to Guernsey aiming to defend the Cherry Godfrey Cup they won in 2024.
Wayne Lisy’s charges face the host in the competition’s semi-finals on Friday evening at the recently opened Victoria Park.
Jersey will play Isle of Wight in the the other semi with the victors taking on the winner of the Guernsey/Isle of Man game on Saturday in the final.
Prior to that, the two losing semi-finalists will face off in the third/fourth place play-off.
Both the FA’s men’s and women’s sides are back in action on home soil next month.
Chris Bass Jr’s men’s side host fellow island side Ynys Môn (Anglesey) and North West Counties Division One North side AFC Blackpool over the weekend of July 10, while the women also face Ynys Môn the following week on July 18.
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