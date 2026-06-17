FC Isle of Man has appointed a new chair and chief executive to its board ahead of the new season.
David Pope will take on the role of chair while Russ Kent is the Ravens’ new CEO.
Speaking about Pope’s appointment, a club statement read: ‘As chair, David will lead the board, oversee governance and support the development of the club's long-term strategy, ensuring FC Isle of Man remains true to its purpose, values and responsibilities to the Isle of Man community.
‘David has played a key role in shaping the club's strategic direction and brings significant commercial experience, leadership expertise and a deep understanding of the club's purpose and community impact.’
Pope, who takes over from Gill Christian who stepped down last month after nearly six years in the position, added: ‘This club was built by the island, for the island, and that purpose remains at the heart of everything we do.
‘Our strategy is about strengthening the structures around the club, deepening our connection with the community, and creating opportunities for Manx players to thrive.
‘FC Isle of Man has achieved so much in a short period of time, and I am excited to work alongside Russ, the board, our volunteers and supporters to help guide the club through its next chapter while remaining true to the values on which it was founded.’
Speaking about Kent’s new role, the club statement continued: ‘As chief executive officer, Russ will lead the day-to-day operations of the club and be responsible for implementing the strategy agreed by the board, overseeing commercial development, financial management and organisational performance.
‘Russ brings extensive financial, operational and organisational experience and has been instrumental in helping establish strong foundations for the club's future growth.’
Kent, who has served previously as the club’s treasurer, said: ‘FC Isle of Man was created to give our island a clear pathway for our players and an opportunity to play at the highest level achievable.
‘I view the club as a source of pride for our community and one that promotes and reflects the values of the Isle of Man.
‘As chief executive officer, my focus is on ensuring we build sustainably, responsibly and with the long-term health of the club at the centre of every decision.
‘We owe it to our supporters, volunteers and players to protect what makes this club special while giving it the foundations to grow. I am proud to help lead the next chapter.’
Both roles are voluntary.
A new manager is expected to be named by the Bowl outfit later this week.
The fixtures for the new season will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
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