FC Isle of Man will have fewer league games to play next season after the North West Counties reduced the amount of teams in its Premier Division.
A spokesperson for league said: ‘The Premier Division we will be running with a 20-team division, down from the 24 we have had for the last three seasons.
‘The FA have long stated its intention is to have 20 teams in the 16 step-five divisions across the country as part of the "perfect pyramid", and they look to be going back to this.’
In addition to City of Liverpool and Litherland REMYCA being relegated and Wythenshawe and Padiham being promoted, Stockport Town have left the league, while Cheadle Town and West Didsbury & Chorlton have moved to the Midlands League Premier Division.
The new faces in the Premier Division will be Trafford, who have been relegated from the Northern Premier League, and Droylsden and Nelson who have been promoted.
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