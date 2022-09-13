FC Isle of Man head to Bury this evening

Subscribe newsletter
FC Isle of Man will be back in action this evening when they travel to Bury AFC.
The Ravens’ match against Burscough over the weekend was called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Winger Charlie Higgins returns to the fold along with all-action midfielder Jack Camarda who is available again after suspension.
Goalkeeper James Rice, 17-year-old midfielder Tiernan Garvey and forward Ciaran McNulty are all in contention for their first competitive minutes for the club.
The Ravens could well find themselves up against a familiar face this evening the shape of Manxman Niall Cummins, with the former RYCOB star having scored in Bury’s last match against North Shields.
Kick-off is 7.45pm.
FC Isle of Man squad: Dean Kearns, James Rice, Karl Clark, Jamie Corlett, Jacob Crook, Alex Maitland, Jack Camarda, Lee Gale, Tiernan Garvey, Charlie Higgins, Jack McVey, Ste Whitley, Furo Davies, Ciaran McNulty, Luca Moretta
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |