FC Isle of Man are back in North West Counties Premier Division action on Saturday evening at the Bowl.
Rick Holden’s Manx side host Euxton Villa at the weekend with the Chorley outfit only one place and three points above the Ravens in the league standings.
After last week’s dramatic 4-4 draw with promotion-chasing Ramsbottom United, the islanders are up to 19th in the standings and a very comfortable 15 points clear of the division’s two relegation spots.
Euxton have played five games fewer than FC Isle of Man suggesting their position in the league might be a slightly false one. Indeed they have only lost one of their last six games.
Nevertheless, this still should be a close game with November’s reverse fixture ending in an entertaining 3-3 draw.
Kick-off is 6pm.
