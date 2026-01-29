An under-strength FC Isle of Man fell to a 3-1 defeat away at Atherton LR on Wednesday.
Despite a couple of penalty shouts at either end, the game didn’t see many openings in the first half, with goalkeeper Adam Killey saving well down to his right when Atherton did get in behind the backline.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when George Chadwick prodded home after a bit of a scuffle in the box, giving them the lead at the break.
The Ravens draw level within 10 minutes of the restart as Jamie Cadwallader was brought down by Bickerstaffe, with Charlie Higgins converting from the spot.
But they weren’t level for long as Thomas Romano cut in from the left to fire past Killey in the 60th minute.
Atherton added a third when Chadwick scored again late on, getting on the end of a drilled cross to the back post.
- The Ravens are back in action on Saturday at home to Ramsbottom United.
