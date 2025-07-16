FC Isle of Man will host several visiting teams in the Summer Festival of Football this weekend.
As part of their preparations for the forthcoming North West Counties Football League season, the Ravens will pit their wits against sides from across the water over the next few days.
The festival gets underway tomorrow (Friday) at 3pm when Altrincham face Radcliffe, before FC Isle of Man go head-to-head with EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town at 7pm.
Saturday will be a rest day, allowing clubs time to train and the players and their fans time to explore the island.
Sunday will see the beaten sides from Friday play each other in a third/fourth place playoff at 11am before the final between the two winning sides at 3pm.
For tickets to any of the pre-season games and/or the festival, visit https://fcisleofman.ticketco.events/uk/en
