FC Isle of Man has appointed Lawrence Looney as a new director on the club’s board.
Island-based Lawrence recently stepped down as co-chair of National League Altrincham FC after seven successful years.
Prior to that, the former Douglas and District striker was chief executive at Lancaster City.
The Ravens’ vice-chairman Lee Dixon expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating: ‘We’ve had numerous conversations, and it’s an easy call to make.
‘Lawrence has agreed to join the board and come into the club and he’s going to be a fantastic asset to help guide us through, hopefully, the next phase for the club.
‘We recognise that we need to build a strategy that will make us more sustainable, where we can plan three, five, 10 years ahead.’
While stepping away from from his previous club, but wanting to remain in football, Lawrence said that the chance to do that and support his home club in its plans to grow is an exciting next step for him to take.
He said: ‘My job is to do a full review, take on as much information as possible, and build out a three-year plan.
‘The board is absolutely committed to giving me that support, and hopefully, we’ll have a clear plan for what we’re going to be like in three years, five years, and beyond.’
The Ravens begin their latest North West Counties Premier Division at the end of the month with a home game against Litherland REMYCA on Saturday, July 26.
An away game at FC St Helens follows on July 29, before another home match against Glossop North End on August 9.
Prior to that, Paul Jones’s side continue their pre-season preparations with two games in two days this weekend. Welsh outfit NFA FC are Friday evening’s opponents at the Bowl before the Ravens face National League side Brackley Town at Ramsey’s Ballacloan Stadium on Saturday at 2pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.