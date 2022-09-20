FC Isle of Man lose to Prestwich
FC Isle of Man suffered defeat at the hands of Prestwich Heys at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The Ravens went into the match on the back of a 4-0 loss away at high-flying Bury AFC in midweek, searching for a first win since their 1-0 success over Padiham on August 23.
The weekend’s Premier Division clash in the North West Counties League was a largely even affair but the visitors proved clinical in front of goal in the second half.
After a goalless opening 45, two goals in less than four minutes turned the game on its head infavour of Prestwich.
Firstly, Dylan Fitzgerald fired home a sublime strike from outside the area to give the visitors the lead, before Kai Haigh doubled their advantage moments later.
Despite the Ravens’ best efforts to find a way back into the match, a breakaway goal from Matthew Davies in the closing stages of the game sealed a 3-0 victory for the visitors.
The Ravens will be back in action this evening (Tuesday) when they travel to Irlam in Greater Manchester - kick-off is 7.45pm.
