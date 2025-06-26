Manx footballer Jack Camarda has joined English club Newton Aycliffe FC ahead of the 2025/26 season.
The former Castletown player and FC Isle of Man midfielder has signed for the Northern Premier League Division One East side.
Newton Aycliffe, who play at The Ashcourt Stadium (formerly Moore Lane Sports Club), are currently enjoying their highest-ever level in the English football pyramid.
The County Durham outfit confirmed Camarda’s arrival as part of their summer recruitment drive, hailing the 23-year-old’s versatility and recent form.
An Aycliffe spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jack Camarda… having recently impressed with a series of standout, man-of-the-match performances for Blyth Spartans FC during the latter half of last season.’
Former Colby AFC junior Camarda returned to FC Isle of Man at the tail end of 2024 following a spell with Ashington AFC, reigniting memories of his wonder goal against Wythenshawe Amateurs in 2022 that helped the Ravens reach the North West Counties Football League Division One South play-off final.
In addition to spells with Dunston UTS and Blyth Spartans, Jack previously developed his game in the academies of several professional clubs, including Oldham Athletic, Mansfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town, and Preston North End.
While studying Sports Performance and Analysis at Northumbria University, he helped guide the university side to both the Northern Conference League title and the National Championship - scoring the winning goal in the final.
His performances earned him regular call-ups to the English Universities squad, with whom he has played for the past three seasons.
