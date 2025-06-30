The Isle of Man women’s national side completed their preparations for this month’s Island Games in Orkney with a 4-3 win over Ynys Mon in North Wales on Sunday.
The previous time these two sides met back in 2023 the Isle of Man won 10-1, but at the weekend things didn’t go according to script when the Welsh side took the lead after only 26 seconds.
Pippa Wallis equalised three minutes later, but Ynys Mon restored their lead when Hannah Owen headed home her second of the afternoon.
Sarah O’Reilly equalised from a free-kick before half-time and Tia Lisy gave the Manx the lead after the hour mark.
However, as the match drew to close, Casi Evans made it 3-3 in the 87th minute.
There was one final twist as Rebecca Cole netted from the penalty spot to make sure the Isle of Man ended on a winning note.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
