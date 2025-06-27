FC Isle of Man has been named winner of the North West Counties Football League Premier Division’s Respect Award for the third season in a row.
A club spokesperson said: ‘The Respect Award is based on a points system that evaluates clubs’ conduct before, during, and after matches, highlighting FC Isle of Man’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism both on and off the pitch.’
The Ravens’ vice-chairman Lee Dixon, who represented the club at the AGM and accepted the award, added: ‘We are incredibly proud to receive the NWCFL Respect Award for the third consecutive year.
‘This recognition reflects the values that are at the heart of our club - fair play, respect, and a positive attitude towards opponents, officials, and supporters.
‘Credit goes to our dedicated players, tireless volunteers and amazing fans for consistently demonstrating these principles in everything we do at home and away.
‘I feel like winning this award again is a testament to the culture we’ve built at FC Isle of Man, standards we will continue to uphold as we move forward.’
Paul Jones’s charges begin their preparations for the new season’s start next Friday evening (July 4) with a game against the Isle of Man FA’s representative side. This forms part of the latter team’s preparations of the Island Games in Orkney between July 12-18.
Then Ravens will then face NFA FC - a Welsh club based in Rhyl, Denbighshire – at the Bowl on Friday, July 11, kicking off at 7pm before taking on National League outfit Brackley Town at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey the following afternoon.
The club’s Summer Festival of Football takes place at the Bowl the following weekend, with Fleetwood Town, Altrincham and Radcliffe Borough the visitors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.