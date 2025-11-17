A clinical performance from title-chasing West Didsbury & Chorlton saw them secure a 1-3 victory over FC Isle of Man at the Bowl on Saturday night.

Victory moves the Greater Manchester side top of the North West Counties Premier Division, while the Ravens remain in 21st five points above the drop zone.

The visitors established control in the first half with two quick-fire goals from Jack Banister.

He opened the scoring after 16 minutes, sweeping a low effort into the bottom corner of the net after a sweeping team move.

Just over five minutes later, Banister doubled the lead, spotting Ravens’ goalkeeper Mark Blair off his line and executing a calm lob from distance.

Despite a brighter start to the second half from the Ravens, who hit the post early on, they struggled to create many clear openings for much of the game against a comfortable West Didsbury side.

In front of a crowd of 671, the Ravens did find a late lifeline in the 86th minute when substitute Luke Booth arrowed a crisp half-volley into the far corner.

Any hopes of a dramatic home comeback were extinguished in added time, however, as Jordan Lazenbury slotted home from close range to seal the three points for the visitors.

Rick Holden’s side now have two away games in as many weekends. The islanders head to Lancashire this Saturday for the side’s return fixture with Longridge Town. The pair drew 2-2 at the start of this month.

A trip to Prestwich Heys is next up on Saturday, November 29 before the Manx club have a run of two home games against Irlam and AFC Liverpool. The first of these takes place on December 6.

