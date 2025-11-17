A clinical performance from title-chasing West Didsbury & Chorlton saw them secure a 1-3 victory over FC Isle of Man at the Bowl on Saturday night.
Victory moves the Greater Manchester side top of the North West Counties Premier Division, while the Ravens remain in 21st five points above the drop zone.
The visitors established control in the first half with two quick-fire goals from Jack Banister.
Any hopes of a dramatic home comeback were extinguished in added time, however, as Jordan Lazenbury slotted home from close range to seal the three points for the visitors.
Rick Holden’s side now have two away games in as many weekends. The islanders head to Lancashire this Saturday for the side’s return fixture with Longridge Town. The pair drew 2-2 at the start of this month.
A trip to Prestwich Heys is next up on Saturday, November 29 before the Manx club have a run of two home games against Irlam and AFC Liverpool. The first of these takes place on December 6.
SAM TURTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.