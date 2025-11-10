Pilkington scored in added time to claim a 1-2 win at the Bowl on Saturday night as FC Isle of Man’s recent unbeaten run came to an end.
Heading into weekend’s match at the national stadium, Rick Holden’s Manx side had been undefeated in their previous five outings in the North West Counties Football League, but they failed to take their chances on a frustrating evening.
The first real chance of the Premier Division clash fell the way of Adam Adebiyi as he fired just wide from the edge of the box after showing good strength to hold off a defender and craft some space.
Top scorer Charlie Higgins then had a good opportunity to open the scoring moments later as he was slipped in behind the visiting defence but he fired over the bar.
With few openings at either end, Pilkington finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute as Ryan Beigan scored from a tight angle to make it 0-1 to the away side.
FC Isle of Man responded well and Adebiyi scored the equaliser five minutes later from Ste Whitley’s corner as he fired home on the edge of the six-yard box.
But there was still time for another late twist as the visitors managed to claim all three points on offer.
With the game tightening up and looking destined for a draw, Kyle Robinson-Murray was played in behind the Ravens back line and showed great composure to round goalkeeper Mark Blair and fire into the empty net to seal a 1-2 victory.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game takes place on Saturday evening when they host familiar rivals West Didsbury and Chorlton at the Bowl, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
